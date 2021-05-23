Decentralized Machine Learning Trading 93.1% Lower This Week (DML)

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded 64.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market capitalization of $55,791.53 and approximately $3,178.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 93.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Decentralized Machine Learning

Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) is a coin. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 coins. Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decentralized Machine Learning is decentralizedml.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Machine Learning’s official message board is medium.com/@decentralizedml.

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Machine Learning should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the exchanges listed above.

