Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.24 EPS

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $4.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $359.75. 3,614,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,167. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $138.76 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $377.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.69.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.17.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.