Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 80,548 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,727,498 shares.The stock last traded at $366.91 and had previously closed at $355.22.

The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,066,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,398,918,000 after acquiring an additional 292,485 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,441,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,464,031,000 after acquiring an additional 253,994 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,768,939,000 after acquiring an additional 153,433 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,219 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,811,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,102,000 after acquiring an additional 38,969 shares during the period. 63.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $377.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.69. The firm has a market cap of $112.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

About Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

