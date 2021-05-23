Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC cut its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 9.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diamant Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 63.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DE traded up $4.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $359.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,614,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,167. Deere & Company has a one year low of $138.76 and a one year high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $377.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.69.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.17.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

