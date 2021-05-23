Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Up 8.9%

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) shot up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $60.69 and last traded at $60.42. 792 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 549,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.48.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DNLI. UBS Group began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Denali Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.10 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.32 and a 200-day moving average of $65.72.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.62 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 6.36%. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $3,094,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $554,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 154,488 shares of company stock valued at $9,049,526. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crestline Management LP lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 19,462,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260,866 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,464,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,851 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,190,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,078 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1,626.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,402,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $71,734,000. 72.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

