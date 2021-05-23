Dent (DENT) Price Down 59% Over Last Week

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded down 24.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One Dent coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dent has a total market cap of $285.75 million and $44.98 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dent has traded down 59% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dent alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00058720 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00016748 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $297.36 or 0.00846058 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,916.58 or 0.08298328 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00078695 BTC.

Dent Coin Profile

Dent is a coin. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,998,841,249 coins. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Buying and Selling Dent

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.