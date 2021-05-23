Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target to $119.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $131.00 to $119.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.73% from the company’s current price.

RL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $72.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.95.

Shares of NYSE RL traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.09. 1,496,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,477. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $63.90 and a twelve month high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 9,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,171,560.00. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,356,961.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,554 shares of company stock worth $2,924,022. Corporate insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 146,501.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,617,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $167,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,911 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,273,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,953 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8,297.5% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 912,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,347,000 after purchasing an additional 901,192 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,911,000. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,427,000. 60.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

