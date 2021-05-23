Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on DB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

NYSE DB opened at $14.73 on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $14.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.78. The firm has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.50.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Executive Capital LP grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 67,064,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $801,182,000 after buying an additional 576,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 31.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 24,782,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,393,000 after buying an additional 5,996,234 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 34.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,089,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,673,000 after buying an additional 4,654,406 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 366.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,088,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,824,000 after buying an additional 7,141,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth about $57,207,000. 26.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.