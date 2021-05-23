Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €11.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LHA has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €7.38 ($8.68).

Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €10.16 ($11.96) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €10.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €10.53. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.02. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 52-week high of €12.96 ($15.25). The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 762.52.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

