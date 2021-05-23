Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 3,600 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) target price on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DGE. UBS Group set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on Diageo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,640 ($47.56) to GBX 3,850 ($50.30) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,250 ($42.46) to GBX 3,540 ($46.25) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,550 ($46.38) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Diageo has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,442.33 ($44.97).

DGE opened at GBX 3,377.50 ($44.13) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,226.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,013.97. Diageo has a 52-week low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,404.50 ($44.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £79.03 billion and a PE ratio of 70.36.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,158 ($41.26) per share, with a total value of £8,273.96 ($10,809.98). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 270 shares of company stock worth $852,288.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

