Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03, Zacks reports. Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 79.06%.

NYSE:DSX traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.39. 1,703,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,488. Diana Shipping has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $401.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

DSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Diana Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Pareto Securities upgraded Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Diana Shipping in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Clarkson Capital lifted their target price on Diana Shipping from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.92.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.