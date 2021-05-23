Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03, Zacks reports. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 79.06% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%.

Diana Shipping stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,703,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,488. Diana Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $401.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.66.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DSX shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.25 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Clarkson Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Diana Shipping from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diana Shipping has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.92.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

