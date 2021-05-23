Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 71,353 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,329,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,353 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $77,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,835,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,967,000 after buying an additional 435,011 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 10,645 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after buying an additional 11,211 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 54,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 7,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRNO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.75.

NYSE:TRNO opened at $63.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $64.87. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.94.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.23 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 43.23%. As a group, analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.56%.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

