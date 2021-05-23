Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 78,586 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,018,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,586 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $78,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,380,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,062,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 284.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 493,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,201,000 after acquiring an additional 365,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF opened at $46.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $47.95.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

In other news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $5,421,675.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,504 shares in the company, valued at $27,476,781.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $414,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,660.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 624,375 shares of company stock worth $26,939,160 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

