Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Gap Down to $31.04

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.04, but opened at $29.90. Discovery shares last traded at $30.13, with a volume of 43,136 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.42.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

In related news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $463,650,000.00. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DISCK. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in Discovery by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 3.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 70,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 5,238,709.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,872,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,639,000. 51.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

