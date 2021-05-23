Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $1,232,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 80,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,920,000 after purchasing an additional 12,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on DG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $241.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.09.

DG traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $205.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,381,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,801. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.12. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

