Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 71.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,639 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy accounts for about 1.3% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $14,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE D traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.23. 5,472,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,275,745. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.72. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $87.34. The firm has a market cap of $63.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

D has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.79.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

