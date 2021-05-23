DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) COO Christopher D. Payne Sells 14,380 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) COO Christopher D. Payne sold 14,380 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $1,965,314.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Christopher D. Payne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 9th, Christopher D. Payne sold 265,740 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $36,015,742.20.

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $137.57 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.13 and a 12 month high of $256.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.15.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DASH. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DASH. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,989,465,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,426,893,000. CRV LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,148,291,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,069,610,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $867,635,000. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

