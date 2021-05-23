dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Hits New 12-Month High at $206.00

dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 206 ($2.69) and last traded at GBX 206 ($2.69), with a volume of 184877 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 199 ($2.60).

The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96. The firm has a market cap of £622.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 182.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 168.19.

dotdigital Group Company Profile (LON:DOTD)

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

