Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,785 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.07% of Dover worth $13,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOV stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.27. 451,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,857. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $89.13 and a 12 month high of $155.77. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Dover’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.91.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

