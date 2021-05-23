Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Given a C$15.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$15.50 price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. National Bankshares set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC boosted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.25.

Shares of TSE DIR.UN opened at C$13.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of C$2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.18. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a one year low of C$9.81 and a one year high of C$14.38.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

