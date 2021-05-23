DREP Trading 31.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One DREP coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DREP has traded down 31.3% against the dollar. DREP has a market cap of $6.74 billion and $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00058297 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003334 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00017198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $301.57 or 0.00848005 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,950.21 or 0.08296003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00078323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000279 BTC.

DREP Profile

DREP (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. The official website for DREP is www.drep.org. DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family. The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

