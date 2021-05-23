Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,374 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Duke Realty worth $10,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 145.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 13.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 43.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 69,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 21,324 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Duke Realty by 18.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,520,000 after acquiring an additional 31,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 18.7% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. 96.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

In other Duke Realty news, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $1,482,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $2,135,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,680 shares of company stock worth $4,439,203. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DRE stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,997,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,410. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.74 and a 200-day moving average of $41.08. Duke Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $46.85. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.53.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Duke Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 67.11%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

