Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Morgan Stanley

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.50.

Shares of DRE stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,997,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,410. Duke Realty has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $46.85. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.57, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.08.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Duke Realty will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.11%.

In other news, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $821,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,758 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,583.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $2,135,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,203 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 540,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,620,000 after buying an additional 122,673 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 42,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 268,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after purchasing an additional 40,487 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 231,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

