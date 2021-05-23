Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.65.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DPM. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Dundee Precious Metals to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.25 to C$10.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.25 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

TSE:DPM remained flat at $C$8.92 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 310,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,661. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$6.49 and a 52 week high of C$10.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.81%.

In related news, Senior Officer David Rae sold 47,300 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.70, for a total value of C$364,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$154,000.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

