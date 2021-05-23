Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,750 by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) had its price target raised by Peel Hunt from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) in a research note published on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DNLM has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reissued a not rated rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,775 ($23.19) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,509 ($19.72).

Shares of DNLM opened at GBX 1,499 ($19.58) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,428.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,295.77. Dunelm Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 938.50 ($12.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,601.48 ($20.92). The firm has a market cap of £3.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.18.

In other news, insider Nick Wilkinson sold 10,700 shares of Dunelm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,286 ($16.80), for a total transaction of £137,602 ($179,777.89).

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

