Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $18 million-$18 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.50 million.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DUOT traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.31. 1,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,255. Duos Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.54.

Get Duos Technologies Group alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Duos Technologies Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT) by 5,100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Duos Technologies Group were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Duos Technologies Group Company Profile

Duos Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Duos Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duos Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.