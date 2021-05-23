DXdao (DXD) Market Cap Hits $10.62 Million

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded down 22.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One DXdao coin can now be purchased for about $215.30 or 0.00633042 BTC on major exchanges. DXdao has a total market capitalization of $10.62 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DXdao has traded down 41.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DXdao alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00092682 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001684 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004451 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

DXdao Coin Profile

DXdao (DXD) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link. DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DXdao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DXdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DXdao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.