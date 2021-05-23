Dynamic Achieves Market Cap of $16.64 Million (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. Over the last seven days, Dynamic has traded down 30.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00003060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamic has a market cap of $16.64 million and $63,832.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,362.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,164.34 or 0.06120466 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $556.88 or 0.01574776 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.38 or 0.00411111 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00146319 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $226.66 or 0.00640969 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.22 or 0.00427630 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00007051 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00040088 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.