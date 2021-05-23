Earneo (RNO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.33 Million

Earneo (CURRENCY:RNO) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. In the last seven days, Earneo has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Earneo has a market capitalization of $5.33 million and approximately $34,482.00 worth of Earneo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Earneo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 35.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00083852 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001635 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 34.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.53 or 0.00593611 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004182 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Earneo

Earneo (RNO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2018. Earneo’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,552,776 coins. Earneo’s official website is www.earneo.io. Earneo’s official message board is medium.com/@Snapparazzi1. Earneo’s official Twitter account is @Snapparazzi1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Earneo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Earneo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Earneo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Earneo using one of the exchanges listed above.

