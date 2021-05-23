easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 1,150 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 940 ($12.28) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) target price on easyJet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 845 ($11.04) target price on easyJet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. easyJet has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 941.12 ($12.30).

easyJet stock opened at GBX 974.60 ($12.73) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £4.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.68. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,007.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 880.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67.

In related news, insider Julie Southern acquired 1,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,024 ($13.38) per share, for a total transaction of £19,896.32 ($25,994.67).

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

