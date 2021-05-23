easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their buy rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on EJTTF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of easyJet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. easyJet has an average rating of Hold.

EJTTF stock remained flat at $$13.85 during midday trading on Thursday. 107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.98. easyJet has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $14.60.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

