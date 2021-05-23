easyJet’s (EJTTF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on EJTTF. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of easyJet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. easyJet has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of EJTTF stock remained flat at $$13.85 during trading hours on Thursday. 107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

