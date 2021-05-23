eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 8.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,252,777 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 111,413 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in eBay were worth $76,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 595,657 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $29,931,000 after purchasing an additional 165,560 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,220,668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $61,339,000 after purchasing an additional 76,125 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 453,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $22,793,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in eBay during the first quarter worth $5,784,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 26,982 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upped their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $1.55 on Friday, hitting $61.02. The company had a trading volume of 11,192,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,257,349. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.21 and a 52-week high of $65.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.08 and a 200 day moving average of $56.30. The company has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.57%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

