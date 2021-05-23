Ecopetrol Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:EC)

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 4,519 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,353% compared to the typical volume of 311 call options.

Several analysts have recently commented on EC shares. Morgan Stanley raised Ecopetrol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America raised Ecopetrol from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ecopetrol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.08.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,412,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Ecopetrol by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,132,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,765 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Ecopetrol during the fourth quarter valued at $13,842,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Ecopetrol by 461.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,173,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,147,000 after purchasing an additional 964,342 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ecopetrol by 61.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,376,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,467,000 after purchasing an additional 906,480 shares during the period. 1.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EC stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 57.91 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average of $12.60. Ecopetrol has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $14.47.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.0932 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 285.71%.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas; offshore exploration; energy supply services; specialized management services; and distribution of natural gas and LPG activities.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.