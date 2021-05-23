ECOSC (ECU) Achieves Market Cap of $604,069.23

ECOSC (CURRENCY:ECU) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. During the last week, ECOSC has traded down 43% against the U.S. dollar. One ECOSC coin can now be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00001983 BTC on popular exchanges. ECOSC has a market cap of $604,069.23 and approximately $11,671.00 worth of ECOSC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ECOSC Coin Profile

ECOSC (CRYPTO:ECU) is a coin. ECOSC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 861,265 coins. ECOSC’s official message board is medium.com/@ecosc. The official website for ECOSC is www.ecosc.io. ECOSC’s official Twitter account is @IoEcosc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOSC is a platform designed for trustworthy, transparent, and fastest activities of blockchain payment. “

ECOSC Coin Trading

