Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Edesa Biotech in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Edesa Biotech’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Shares of EDSA opened at $6.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.56. Edesa Biotech has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $19.10. The stock has a market cap of $88.71 million, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 0.65.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Edesa Biotech had a negative return on equity of 88.71% and a negative net margin of 1,928.79%.

In other news, CEO Pardeep Nijhawan purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.16 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 542,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,329.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $54,425. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Edesa Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edesa Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edesa Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edesa Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. 1.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edesa Biotech

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2/Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that is in Phase 2B clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

