Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires New Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

IWO traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $290.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,808. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $190.33 and a one year high of $339.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

