Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $691,000 Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 93.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,864 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in AON were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Central Securities Corp grew its stake in shares of AON by 3.4% during the first quarter. Central Securities Corp now owns 150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,517,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AON by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of AON by 1.0% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 18.9% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.00.

AON traded down $1.44 on Friday, hitting $253.21. 1,895,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,907. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $177.21 and a 12 month high of $260.97. The company has a market cap of $57.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $243.08 and its 200-day moving average is $220.95.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.68 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.