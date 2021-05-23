Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 19,388 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 82.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,388 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

IJR traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.45. 2,124,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,890,455. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $62.83 and a 12-month high of $115.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.55.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

