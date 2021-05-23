Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 2,790 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 66.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $251.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,435. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $177.93 and a 12 month high of $263.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $255.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.03.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.