Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 77,672 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 96.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,083 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 77,672 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in V.F. by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,002,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,452,183,000 after buying an additional 11,575,693 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,830,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $754,215,000 after buying an additional 187,689 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of V.F. by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,584,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $647,799,000 after buying an additional 2,077,099 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,157,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $412,159,000 after buying an additional 630,427 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of V.F. by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,155,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $440,357,000 after buying an additional 417,411 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get V.F. alerts:

NYSE:VFC traded down $7.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.24. 11,165,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,501,839. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.04. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $90.79. The company has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of -188.39, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.41.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 14.27%. V.F.’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.93.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.