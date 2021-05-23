Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Price Target Raised to C$20.00

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial to C$20.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ELD has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$12.25 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eldorado Gold presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$17.34.

TSE ELD opened at C$14.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of C$10.43 and a twelve month high of C$18.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.22. The firm has a market cap of C$2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$363.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.8300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 2,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.22, for a total transaction of C$38,337.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$611,787.06. Also, Senior Officer Jason Cho sold 6,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.62, for a total transaction of C$100,879.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,240 shares in the company, valued at C$515,067.84. Insiders have sold a total of 37,238 shares of company stock worth $498,644 in the last 90 days.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

