Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $937.83

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 937.83 ($12.25) and traded as high as GBX 1,035.18 ($13.52). Electrocomponents shares last traded at GBX 1,030 ($13.46), with a volume of 722,766 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ECM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,103 ($14.41) to GBX 1,219 ($15.93) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electrocomponents currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 788.45 ($10.30).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,045.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 937.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57. The firm has a market cap of £4.84 billion and a PE ratio of 35.64.

In other Electrocomponents news, insider Rona A. Fairhead acquired 12,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 993 ($12.97) per share, with a total value of £123,628.50 ($161,521.43).

Electrocomponents Company Profile (LON:ECM)

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It provides industrial interconnect and test industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

