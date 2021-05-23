Electrum Dark (ELD) Price Hits $0.0017 on Top Exchanges

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 23rd. Electrum Dark has a total market capitalization of $6,735.47 and approximately $77.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electrum Dark coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded 42.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000244 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000453 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00071870 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000102 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Electrum Dark Profile

Electrum Dark (CRYPTO:ELD) is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

