Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stock Holdings Reduced by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $582,273,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 660.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $193,182,000 after buying an additional 5,244,379 shares during the last quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 475.4% in the fourth quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 4,513,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $144,378,000 after buying an additional 3,728,901 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,460,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,346,000 after buying an additional 2,085,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,778,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $184,845,000 after buying an additional 1,173,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $38.61. 2,754,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,814,512. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $40.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.63.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 144.20%.

ENB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC reduced their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.