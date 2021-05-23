Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

Get Enerplus alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ERF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Enerplus from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on Enerplus from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Desjardins upped their price target on Enerplus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.86.

NYSE:ERF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.06. 1,250,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,890. Enerplus has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $6.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 3.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 109.61%. The firm had revenue of $228.06 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0271 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Enerplus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enerplus (ERF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.