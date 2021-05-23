Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. HSBC raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of E stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $25.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,122. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.25. ENI has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $25.92.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter. ENI had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 9.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ENI will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.5813 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is presently -75.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in ENI by 5,470.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ENI by 502.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ENI in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in ENI in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in ENI in the first quarter worth about $150,000.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

