Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,345 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Entergy worth $14,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETR has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.33.

In other news, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $177,341.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,760,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,941 shares of company stock valued at $2,149,838 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ETR opened at $106.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $113.36.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.14%.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

