Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,298 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.21% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $16,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVOO opened at $181.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.21. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52 week low of $113.55 and a 52 week high of $187.86.

